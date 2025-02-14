Life Planning Partners Inc Buys 3,641,490 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $391,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.