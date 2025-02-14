Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $7.91 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.