Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $15.15 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $167.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $145.71 and a one year high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.