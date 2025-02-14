Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lion had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.09%.
Lion Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $9.13 on Friday. Lion has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.
Lion Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lion
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Forget Tesla: 3 Stocks to Ride the Elon Musk Effect
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- David Tepper Loads Up on China—These 5 Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.