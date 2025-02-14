Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lion had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Lion Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $9.13 on Friday. Lion has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.