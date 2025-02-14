Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKO. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.18. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.45 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,452,924.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,803,953.66. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This trade represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

