Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $760,749.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,768.60. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at $19,371,286.44. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,103 shares of company stock worth $3,437,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.8 %

CSWI stock opened at $317.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.10 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.72.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

