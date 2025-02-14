Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.15 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.