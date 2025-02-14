Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on January 17th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/3/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $252.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.