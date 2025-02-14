Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $378.59 and last traded at $373.07. 309,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,505,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 125,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

