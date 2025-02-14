Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28, Zacks reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of MMI traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 106,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.16. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.73%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.