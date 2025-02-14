Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Acquisition Completed by Immedica Pharma AB

On February 11, 2025, Immedica Pharma AB announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Matador Subsidiary, Inc. The acquisition was finalized following Immedica’s cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Marinus at $0.55 per share.

The acquisition process involved Immedica acquiring all remaining shares of Marinus through a merger under Section 251(h) of the Delaware General Corporation Law. As a result of this transaction, Marinus has now become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Immedica, leading to the delisting of Marinus’ common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market.

Upon the merger, all remaining shares of Marinus not purchased during the tender offer were converted into the right to receive the offer price of $0.55 per share in cash, subject to applicable withholding taxes.

This acquisition marks a significant change of control for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, with Immedica now being the parent company. As part of the acquisition, certain directors of Marinus, including Scott Braunstein, Tim Mayleben, Elan Ezickson, Seth Fischer, Marvin Johnson, and Christine Silverstein, ceased to be part of the company’s board.

Anders Edvell has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company post-merger. Alongside this, Simon Falk and Nina Fleck have been appointed as new directors of the company. The merger also led to the departure of several officers including Scott Braunstein as President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Pfanstiel as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Joseph Hulihan as Chief Medical Officer, Martha Manning as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, and Christina Shafer as Chief Commercial Officer.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ certificate of incorporation and bylaws were amended and restated following the merger’s completion. The acquisition and subsequent changes mark a significant event in the pharmaceutical industry.

Following the announcement of the completion of the merger, a press release was issued by Immedica Pharma AB on February 11, 2025. This press release provides details about the acquisition and the future direction of Marinus Pharmaceuticals under Immedica’s ownership.

