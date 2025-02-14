Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 363 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 363 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $10,360.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,790.30. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

