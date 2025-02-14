Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.47. Approximately 1,677,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,932,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

