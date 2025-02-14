Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65, Zacks reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,299.87. 22,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,283.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,341.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

