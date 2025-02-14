Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $98.61. Approximately 8,651,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 22,845,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

