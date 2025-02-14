Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 38582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

