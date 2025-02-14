Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 38582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Featured Stories
