MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $936,152.09

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $936,152.09 and $4.75 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0010401 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

