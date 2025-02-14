Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $412.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

