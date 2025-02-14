Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 170,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OMAB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

