Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $276.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.23 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

