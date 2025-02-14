Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of LOGI opened at $103.30 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

