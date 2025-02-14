National Bank Financial Forecasts DHI Media FY2025 Earnings

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHI Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

