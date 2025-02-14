National Bankshares Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.31.

TSE NPI opened at C$17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.45. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$24.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.84%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

