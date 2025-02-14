National Bankshares Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.
NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.31.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Northland Power
Northland Power Price Performance
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.84%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.