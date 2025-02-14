Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Enzi Wealth increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,045.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $924.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

