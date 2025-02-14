New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $107,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after purchasing an additional 558,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $97,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $229.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.98 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

