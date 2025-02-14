New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,405 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $129,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.