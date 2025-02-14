Newport Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,385,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average is $195.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

