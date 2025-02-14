Newport Capital Group LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

