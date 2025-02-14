Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,728 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORVAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.