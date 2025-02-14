NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $73.25 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $107.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

