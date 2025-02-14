Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

NDGPY stock remained flat at $7.97 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

