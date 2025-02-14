Niza Global (NIZA) Trading Up 34.4% Over Last Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $14,933.92 and approximately $105,953.54 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,689,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,689,999,954. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.000048 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $19,503.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

