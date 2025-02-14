Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 85 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $535.90 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.86 and its 200-day moving average is $497.08.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

