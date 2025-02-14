Northern Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 881.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $156.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

