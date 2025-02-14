Nova R Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $219.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.00 and its 200 day moving average is $228.62. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

