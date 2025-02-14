Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

