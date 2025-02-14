Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $6.41 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

