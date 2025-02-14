One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $412.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

