Organicell Regenerative Medicine Provides Business Update to Stockholders and Investment Community

On February 11, 2025, ZEO ScientifiX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) issued a press release offering a comprehensive business update to stockholders and the investment community. ZEO ScientifiX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company concentrating on pioneering biological therapeutics for regenerative medicine and the treatment of degenerative diseases, as well as developing and selling biologic products for topical aesthetic applications, shared significant accomplishments and outlined strategic initiatives moving forward.

Among the milestones achieved by ZEO ScientifiX was the successful conclusion of Phase I clinical trials for Zofin™, the company’s leading proprietary product. This accomplishment sets the stage for the pursuit of Phase II clinical trials across multiple indications to address unmet medical needs in acute and chronic conditions. The progression to Phase II trials marks a crucial milestone for the company, positioning it for potential new valuation inflection points. The regenerative medicine market, estimated to reach nearly $175 billion by 2032 with a projected annual growth rate of 22.8%, as per Precedence Research, underscores the considerable opportunity that ZEO ScientifiX anticipates in the sector.

ZEO’s commitment to obtaining FDA approval for marketing its innovative therapeutics remains unwavering, with a focus on leading research, quality, safety, and compliance. The company operates a cutting-edge cGMP FDA-compliant research and processing facility, boasting a team of highly qualified researchers and experienced management professionals.

In addition to accomplished safety trials for Zofin™, ZEO has plans to initiate combined Phase I/II Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo clinical trials using Zofin™ for specific indications including Osteoarthrosis and COPD. The success in Phase I trials, accompanied by enhanced insights into the therapeutic mechanisms, informs ZEO’s streamlined approach towards Phase II objectives with observable outcomes and reduced trial costs. ZEO is actively pursuing additional indications for future IND approvals and collaborating with premier medical practices to gather data on product safety and efficacy.

Patent successes also marked ZEO’s progress, with issued patents for amniotic fluid and proprietary techniques related to peripheral blood-derived product PPX™. Seeking further patent opportunities remains integral to the company’s strategy to enhance its intellectual property portfolio.

The growth trajectory of ZEO’s PPX™ autologous product showcased significant revenue escalation in 2024, underscoring its potential as an advanced alternative to traditional therapies. Furthermore, strategic partnerships established with key healthcare providers and advancements into topical aesthetic applications highlight ZEO’s endeavors towards expanding its product reach and therapeutic offerings.

Educational initiatives by ZEO, including a structured monthly series aimed at providing comprehensive information on biologic therapies to healthcare providers, exemplify the company’s commitment to fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and industry leadership.

Looking ahead into 2025, ZEO ScientifiX remains steadfast in advancing its clinical pipeline, launching Phase II trials for Zofin™, and expanding its product portfolio. The company anticipates continued sales growth from existing products, with a keen eye on policy shifts that could potentially streamline regulatory pathways for regenerative medicine products.

In summary, ZEO ScientifiX’s business update underscores its dedication to redefining regenerative medicine standards and fostering patient-centric care, positioning the company for transformative growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

