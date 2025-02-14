ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

ORIX Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE IX opened at $103.14 on Thursday. ORIX has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.06. ORIX had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ORIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORIX by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 26.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

