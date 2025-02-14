Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

OTLK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 437,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,180. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.58. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

