Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Up 239.5% in January

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 239.5% from the January 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ COWG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.51. 418,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,412. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $772.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.