Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Up 239.5% in January

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 239.5% from the January 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COWG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.51. 418,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,412. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $772.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

