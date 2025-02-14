Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,045.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $924.40 and a 200 day moving average of $799.32. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

