PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 128166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $155,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,019.45. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,298.59. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,743,000 after buying an additional 429,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,306 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $959.05 million, a P/E ratio of 224.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

