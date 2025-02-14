Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $173.68. 35,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,154. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $180.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

