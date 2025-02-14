Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Shares of 350,185 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 334,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWH opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

