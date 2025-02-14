Pictet North America Advisors SA Invests $337,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 73,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,597,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.