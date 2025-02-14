Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 242,240 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 288.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 172,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

