Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 3,109 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 183,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,608,000 after acquiring an additional 73,705 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

