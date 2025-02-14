Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KRG opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,700.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

